GM, Ford and Rivian Engineers to Close SCRS OEM Summit With Session on Restoring Vehicle Safety Systems

The Nov. 5 panel at the SEMA Show will examine sensors, calibration and how automakers turn engineering requirements into repair procedures.

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) will close its 2026 OEM Collision Repair Technology Summit with a panel of General Motors, Ford Motor Company and Rivian engineers examining what it takes to restore a vehicle’s sensing and driver assistance systems to the performance the manufacturer intended after a collision.

“Preserving the Safety System: Sensors, Calibration and Repairability” runs Nov. 5 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. during the SEMA Show in Las Vegas. Database Enhancement Gateway (DEG) Administrator Danny