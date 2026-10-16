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Fix Auto UK Reaches 150 Repair Centers as Founding Franchise Partners Add Fifth Site

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Stephen and Sam Smith, who joined the network in 2005, will convert a former cotton mill in Darwen, England, into Fix Auto Blackburn.

Fix Auto UK has signed its 150th repair center, a former cotton mill in Darwen, England, that father-and-son franchise partners Stephen and Sam Smith will develop as their fifth location, Fix Auto Blackburn.

(L-R) Martin Willis, head of business development for Fix Auto UK; Mark Hutchins, operations director for Fix Auto UK; franchise partner Sam Smith; and Ian Pugh, managing director of the Advantage Group of Companies, mark the signing of Fix Auto UK’s 150th repair center.

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