Fix Auto UK Reaches 150 Repair Centers as Founding Franchise Partners Add Fifth Site

Stephen and Sam Smith, who joined the network in 2005, will convert a former cotton mill in Darwen, England, into Fix Auto Blackburn.
Fix Auto UK has signed its 150th repair center, a former cotton mill in Darwen, England, that father-and-son franchise partners Stephen and Sam Smith will develop as their fifth location, Fix Auto Blackburn.
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