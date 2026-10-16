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Copart Completes $1.9 Billion Acquisition of ACV Auctions

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ACV will operate as an independent Copart subsidiary under its existing leadership team.

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT) has completed its acquisition of ACV Auctions Inc. for $10.50 per share in cash, closing the approximately $1.9 billion deal Oct. 15 after its tender offer expired with about 68.43% of ACV’s outstanding shares tendered. ACV’s stock has stopped trading on the New York Stock Exchange, and the Buffalo, New York-based company will operate as an independent Copart subsidiary led by its existing leadership team.

copart logoAs of the offer’s 5 p.m. EDT Oct. 15 expiration, 116,818,409 ACV shares had been validly tendered and

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