CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / ADAS Assist Launches Calibration Verification Platform for Shops and Calibration Providers

ADAS Assist Launches Calibration Verification Platform for Shops and Calibration Providers

By Leave a Comment

ADAS Assist, an Omaha, Nebraska-based software company started by collision repair and calibration professionals, has launched a platform that reads a collision repair estimate, identifies the advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) calibrations the repair requires and links each result to the governing OEM procedure. The platform, announced Oct. 19, also includes a module for running a calibration business, covering pricing, technician scheduling and invoicing.

The company’s founders built the system after years of relying on a third-party estimate-scrubbing tool whose real-world accuracy they put at about 70%, the company said. After finding similar shortcomings in other tools on the market,

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey