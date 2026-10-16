ADAS Assist Launches Calibration Verification Platform for Shops and Calibration Providers

ADAS Assist, an Omaha, Nebraska-based software company started by collision repair and calibration professionals, has launched a platform that reads a collision repair estimate, identifies the advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) calibrations the repair requires and links each result to the governing OEM procedure. The platform, announced Oct. 19, also includes a module for running a calibration business, covering pricing, technician scheduling and invoicing.

The company’s founders built the system after years of relying on a third-party estimate-scrubbing tool whose real-world accuracy they put at about 70%, the company said. After finding similar shortcomings in other tools on the market,