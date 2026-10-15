CCC Intelligent Solutions to Be Taken Private by GTCR, Elliott in $6.1 Billion Deal

Private equity firm and activist investor agree to buy the claims and repair software provider after a months-long sale process.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CCC) has agreed to be acquired by a consortium of private investment firms led by GTCR and including Elliott Investment Management L.P. in an all-cash transaction with an enterprise value of approximately $6.1 billion, the company announced Oct. 15.

CCC stockholders will receive $7.75 in cash for each share, a premium of about 44% to the company’s unaffected closing price July 9, the last trading day before media speculation about a possible sale, and