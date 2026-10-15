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AkzoNobel and Axalta Choose Axanzo as Name for Combined Company

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AkzoNobel N.V. (AMS: AKZA; OTCMKTS: AKZOY) and Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE: AXTA) will operate under the name Axanzo once their planned merger closes, the companies announced Oct. 15. The combined company expects to trade under the ticker symbol AXZ on the New York Stock Exchange and Euronext Amsterdam after closing.

The companies said closing is now expected in early 2027, once all regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions have been finalized. In September and early October, they had guided to a close at the end of 2026 or the beginning of 2027. Both companies will continue to operate independently

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