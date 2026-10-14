Surventis to Supply Glasurit Coatings for Lola T70S Limited-Production Run

Surventis will supply Glasurit waterborne coatings for the T70S, a limited run of 16 cars reimagining Lola Cars’ 1960s T70 race car, under a partnership the companies announced Oct. 7 naming Glasurit the program’s official paints and coatings partner.

The program uses a Glasurit system built around the 100 Line waterborne basecoat, the refinish line Surventis sells to collision repair facilities, as the production finish on composite bodywork made without petrochemicals. The agreement also covers training in application processes and spray technologies that the companies said reduce the amount of product required and shorten application time.

Surventis will supply the