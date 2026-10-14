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Progressive Reports Personal Auto Policies in Force Up 7.4% in September Compared to 2025

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While up year-over-year, the personal auto policy count declined compared to the previous month for the first time since late 2023.

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) reported its total personal auto insurance policies in force were 28,195,000 in September 2026, an increase of 1,946,000, or 7.4%, from 26,249,000 in September 2025.

September extended the moderation in Progressive’s policy growth, and the count fell 27,000 from 28,222,000 in August, the first month-over-month decline since November 2023. Year-over-year growth has slowed every month since peaking at 21.9% in March 2025, and as CollisionWeek reported in July, it fell to 8.8% in

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