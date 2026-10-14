CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Fix Auto USA Franchisee Efrain Perez Opens Third Location in South Salt Lake, Utah

Fix Auto USA Franchisee Efrain Perez Opens Third Location in South Salt Lake, Utah

By Leave a Comment

Fix Auto USA franchisee Efrain Perez has opened Fix Auto South Salt Lake, his third location in the network, at 3218 S. West Temple St. in South Salt Lake, Utah. Fix Auto USA, part of Driven Brands Collision Group, announced the opening Oct. 13.

Perez entered the network in 2023, when Fix Auto USA added Fix Auto Ogden, a 10,500-square-foot facility on Midland Drive in Ogden, Utah.

“We joined Fix Auto because its values align with our commitment to quality, integrity, and customer service,” Perez said. “The franchise provides strong operational support, industry resources, national brand recognition, and access

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey