Fix Auto USA Franchisee Efrain Perez Opens Third Location in South Salt Lake, Utah

Fix Auto USA franchisee Efrain Perez has opened Fix Auto South Salt Lake, his third location in the network, at 3218 S. West Temple St. in South Salt Lake, Utah. Fix Auto USA, part of Driven Brands Collision Group, announced the opening Oct. 13.

Perez entered the network in 2023, when Fix Auto USA added Fix Auto Ogden, a 10,500-square-foot facility on Midland Drive in Ogden, Utah.

“We joined Fix Auto because its values align with our commitment to quality, integrity, and customer service,” Perez said. “The franchise provides strong operational support, industry resources, national brand recognition, and access