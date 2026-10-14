Crash Champions Opens Repair Center in Spring Hill, Florida

Crash Champions has opened a collision repair facility at 1118 Suzanne Dr. in Spring Hill, Fla., its first location in the community. The I-CAR Gold Class shop began operating Sept. 21.

The facility covers more than 32,000 square feet, including more than 29,000 square feet of production space, and offers collision repair and calibration services. The company says it now operates more than 60 locations in Florida.

The Spring Hill shop adds repair and calibration capacity to a Florida network that has more than doubled since 2021. The Chicago-based multiple shop operator entered the state that year and closed five