November 2 MSO Symposium Panels Feature Consolidator CEOs and Allstate, CCC and RB Global Executives

AI and consolidator CEO sessions join the November 2 Las Vegas program held ahead of SEMA and AAPEX.

The chief executives of Boyd Group Services, Caliber Collision, Classic Collision and Crash Champions will share the stage at the 15th annual MSO Symposium on Nov. 2 in Las Vegas, in a program that also pairs senior executives from Allstate, CCC Intelligent Solutions and RB Global for a session on artificial intelligence. The Automotive Service Association (ASA) hosts the one-day conference, which takes place ahead of the SEMA and AAPEX trade shows.

The association framed the panels around declining claim frequency and