CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / November 2 MSO Symposium Panels Feature Consolidator CEOs and Allstate, CCC and RB Global Executives

November 2 MSO Symposium Panels Feature Consolidator CEOs and Allstate, CCC and RB Global Executives

By Leave a Comment

AI and consolidator CEO sessions join the November 2 Las Vegas program held ahead of SEMA and AAPEX.

The chief executives of Boyd Group Services, Caliber Collision, Classic Collision and Crash Champions will share the stage at the 15th annual MSO Symposium on Nov. 2 in Las Vegas, in a program that also pairs senior executives from Allstate, CCC Intelligent Solutions and RB Global for a session on artificial intelligence. The Automotive Service Association (ASA) hosts the one-day conference, which takes place ahead of the SEMA and AAPEX trade shows.

The association framed the panels around declining claim frequency and

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey