Consumer Sentiment Slips 3.7% to Five-Month Low in Preliminary October Reading

Third straight monthly decline leaves the index nearly 14% below a year ago as high prices and borrowing costs drag down buying conditions for durable goods.

Consumer sentiment fell 3.7% in October in the preliminary reading from the University of Michigan Surveys of Consumers, with the Index of Consumer Sentiment at 46.3, down from 48.1 in September and 13.6% below the 53.6 recorded in October 2025. It is the lowest reading since May and the third consecutive monthly decline.

Consumer sentiment is considered a leading indicator of economic activity, and the gauge bears on whether households keep driving, absorb higher