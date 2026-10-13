Consumer Sentiment Slips 3.7% to Five-Month Low in Preliminary October Reading

Third straight monthly decline leaves the index nearly 14% below a year ago as high prices and borrowing costs drag down buying conditions for durable goods.
Consumer sentiment fell 3.7% in October in the preliminary reading from the University of Michigan Surveys of Consumers, with the Index of Consumer Sentiment at 46.3, down from 48.1 in September and 13.6% below the 53.6 recorded in October 2025. It is the lowest reading since May and the third consecutive monthly decline.
Consumer sentiment is considered a leading indicator of economic activity, and the gauge bears on whether households keep driving, absorb higher
Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.