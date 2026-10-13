CCC Reportedly in Advanced Sale Talks With GTCR, Elliott

Private equity firm GTCR and activist investor Elliott Investment Management are reported to be in advanced talks to acquire CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CCC), Reuters reported Oct. 9, citing a source familiar with the matter.
A final agreement had not been reached, and the source did not disclose financial terms, according to Reuters. The source said Oct. 9 that a deal could be announced as soon as the following week. CCC shares rose about 13% in extended trading after Bloomberg News first reported the talks.
A sale would take the company behind the CCC ONE platform private
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