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CCC Reportedly in Advanced Sale Talks With GTCR, Elliott

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Private equity firm GTCR and activist investor Elliott Investment Management are reported to be in advanced talks to acquire CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CCC), Reuters reported Oct. 9, citing a source familiar with the matter.

CCC 2021 logoA final agreement had not been reached, and the source did not disclose financial terms, according to Reuters. The source said Oct. 9 that a deal could be announced as soon as the following week. CCC shares rose about 13% in extended trading after Bloomberg News first reported the talks.

A sale would take the company behind the CCC ONE platform private

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