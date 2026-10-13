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ARA, URG Launch Audited CARE Certification for Automotive Recyclers

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The Automotive Recyclers Association and United Recyclers Group launched CARE, the Certified Automotive Recycler of Excellence, a jointly administered certification that requires participating recycling facilities to pass an audit and undergo annual audits to keep the designation. The two groups announced the program Oct. 12.

CARE gives insurers, collision repair facilities, mechanical repairers and online marketplaces a common audited benchmark for vetting suppliers of recycled OEM parts.

The groups said CARE differs from programs based primarily on self-attestation. Facilities must first hold ARA’s Certified Automotive Recycler status, then complete the CARE Quality Compliance Program, designate a quality manager, document required

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