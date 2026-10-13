AASP/NJ Extends Russ Robson Scholarship Nomination Deadline to Oct. 14

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) has extended the nomination deadline for its Russ Robson Memorial Scholarship to Oct. 14. The association will present the scholarship at its annual meeting Oct. 21 at Gran Centurions in Clark, N.J.

The scholarship lets member collision repair facilities put training money behind a technician they already employ or a student they want to bring into the trade. Only AASP/NJ members may submit nominations. Eligible nominees are current employees of member businesses or technical school students entering the industry, and the winner applies the funds toward training in the field.