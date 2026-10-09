Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index Falls 1.1% in September as Cox Automotive Cuts Year-End Outlook

Third-quarter depreciation ran well ahead of seasonal norms as fuel costs and rising interest rates weighed on larger, less efficient vehicles

Wholesale used-vehicle prices fell more than usual in September, pulling the Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index (MUVVI) down 1.1% from August to 205.9 on a mix-, mileage- and seasonally adjusted basis, Cox Automotive reported Oct. 7. The index finished 0.6% below September 2025, its first full-month year-over-year decline of 2026, and Cox Automotive lowered its year-end forecast to a gain of approximately 0.2%, down from the 2% increase it projected in July.

The full-month reading extends the slide reported