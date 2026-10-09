Geely Auto Enters Canada, Plans First Vehicle Sales in 2027

Geely Auto Group has begun setting up operations and building a retail and service network in Canada for its mainstream Geely Auto brand, with the first vehicles scheduled to reach Canadian consumers in 2027, the Chinese automaker announced Oct. 9.

In the U.S., the Commerce Department’s Connected Vehicle Rule bars sales by China-controlled automakers beginning with model year 2027, even for vehicles assembled in the United States.

Geely said it is developing the retail and service network with experienced local partners who can support customers throughout ownership. The company has not yet named its first Canadian models, retail and service