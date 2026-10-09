Crash Champions Launches 2026 Champions For a Cause Campaign for Susan G. Komen

Crash Champions has launched its 2026 Champions For a Cause campaign, raising money for Susan G. Komen during Breast Cancer Awareness Month through apparel sales and team participation in Komen walk and race events throughout October.

The Chicago-based multiple shop operator is serving as a national team sponsor for Komen this year and is taking part in 10 More Than Pink Walk and Race for the Cure events across the country. Team members can also support the effort by buying custom Champions For a Cause apparel. Proceeds from those sales and from fundraising led by the company’s national team go