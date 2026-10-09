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CARSTAR at Auto Beauty Center Marks Grand Opening in Independence, Missouri

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CARSTAR at Auto Beauty Center celebrated its grand opening Sept. 24 with a community open house and ribbon-cutting ceremony at its collision repair facility at 3020 S. Jackson Drive in Independence, Mo.

The shop joined the CARSTAR network in March under owners Brett Starr and Dillion Starr. The affiliation keeps the business locally owned while giving it access to the national support, training and technology resources of the CARSTAR network.

About 50 guests attended, including local business leaders, community members and the mayor of Independence. The event included a barbecue and tours of the facility.

“Joining the CARSTAR family has

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