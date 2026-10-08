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Lemonade Extends Tesla FSD Insurance Discount to Older HW3 Vehicles

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Lemonade Inc. (NYSE: LMND) said Oct. 8 that Tesla owners whose vehicles run on HW3, Tesla’s previous-generation onboard computer, can now save 30% on miles driven with Full Self-Driving (Supervised) engaged under its Autonomous Car insurance. The discount applies to vehicles running Tesla’s new FSD (Supervised) v14 Lite software and is initially available in Arizona, Colorado and Tennessee.

Drivers with Tesla’s newer HW4 computer and FSD v14.2 or newer continue to receive the 50% discount on FSD miles that Lemonade introduced when it launched the product in January. The two rates make the computer installed in the vehicle and

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