Cargo Vans and Work Pickups Lag in First IIHS Commercial Vehicle Crash Avoidance Ratings

Only one of 11 models earns a good rating in the vehicle-to-vehicle test.
Cargo vans and heavy-duty pickups trail passenger vehicles in front crash prevention, according to ratings released Oct. 8 by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) in the first round of its vehicle-to-vehicle and pedestrian crash avoidance tests for commercial vehicles.
Of the 11 cargo vans and Class 3 pickups evaluated, only the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 earned a good rating in the vehicle-to-vehicle test, while nine were rated marginal or poor. The vehicles fared better in the pedestrian test, where the Chevrolet BrightDrop 400 and Rivian
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