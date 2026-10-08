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I-CAR Adds Diagnostics, Blueprinting and Glue Pull Repair Courses for 2026 SEMA Show

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I-CAR will add three courses covering diagnostics and scan tools, the blueprinting process and glue pull repair to its training schedule at the 2026 SEMA Show, Nov. 3-6 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, and will display a vehicle with its advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) sensors identified to show how widespread the technology has become, the organization announced Oct. 7.

The new courses move I-CAR’s show-week classroom work beyond hands-on repair into the diagnostic scanning and damage analysis that shape repair plans, OEM-aligned procedures and cycle time on ADAS-equipped vehicles. ADAS training is also now built into I-CAR’s shop

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