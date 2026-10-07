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Quality Collision Group Names Steve Sikes Chief Revenue Officer

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Quality Collision Group (QCG) has named Steve Sikes chief revenue officer, putting him in charge of the McKinney, Texas-based consolidator’s partnerships with automakers and insurance carriers. QCG operates more than 100 OEM-certified collision repair centers in 13 states.

Steve Sikes was named chief revenue officer at Quality Collision Group.

“QCG has reached an important point in its growth, and bringing Sikes into this role gives us the opportunity to be more intentional about how we build partnerships and position the company for the future,” said Jerod Guerin, chief executive officer and founder of Quality Collision Group. “Steve understands the different

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