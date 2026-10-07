NHTSA Launches Negotiated Rulemaking to Modernize Vehicle Lighting Standard

Effort aims to reduce headlight glare and modernize vehicle lighting technology.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced Oct. 6 that it will use negotiated rulemaking to update Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) No. 108, the federal standard governing headlamps and other vehicle lighting, with headlight glare, headlamp height and aim, test procedures for plastic optics and rules for LEDs and automatic high beams among the issues on the table.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy will appoint up to 18 committee members drawn from vehicle lighting manufacturers, motor vehicle equipment associations, safety organizations, research institutions and