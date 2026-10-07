CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / NHTSA Launches Negotiated Rulemaking to Modernize Vehicle Lighting Standard

NHTSA Launches Negotiated Rulemaking to Modernize Vehicle Lighting Standard

By Leave a Comment

Effort aims to reduce headlight glare and modernize vehicle lighting technology.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced Oct. 6 that it will use negotiated rulemaking to update Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) No. 108, the federal standard governing headlamps and other vehicle lighting, with headlight glare, headlamp height and aim, test procedures for plastic optics and rules for LEDs and automatic high beams among the issues on the table.

NHTSA logoU.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy will appoint up to 18 committee members drawn from vehicle lighting manufacturers, motor vehicle equipment associations, safety organizations, research institutions and

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey