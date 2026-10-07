ASE Connects Promotes Free Student Profiles to Link Future Technicians with Shops

ASE Connects, the workforce platform owned by the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE), said Oct. 5 it is encouraging students pursuing automotive, diesel and collision service careers to create free profiles that shops and dealerships can search when looking for interns, new hires and students interested in shop tours or job shadows.

A student profile includes school and program information, interests, skills, experience and career goals, and ASE Connects can convert it into a resume. Students also indicate the types of experiences they want, from shop tours and job shadows to internships, part-time jobs and full-time employment. Shops