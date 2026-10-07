Allstate Details Auto Lab Training Adjusters on Damaged EVs and ADAS-Equipped Vehicles

Allstate has released new details on the Auto Lab at Allstate Claims University, its Dallas claims training center, where adjusters inspect 22 damaged vehicles and four motorcycles, including electric, hybrid and gas-powered models, to learn to identify damage that is not visible from the exterior.

The insurer said Oct. 6 that the lab’s vehicle selection and training scenarios were built using insights from more than 3.5 million auto claims, so that the lab mirrors the damage Allstate customers experience most often.

The curriculum concentrates on damage that is easy to miss on an exterior walk-around, including hidden structural and undercarriage