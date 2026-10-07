CollisionWeek

Pinnacle Financial Partners Named 2026 NABC MVP Award Winner

The National Auto Body Council (NABC) named Pinnacle Financial Partners and Teresa Beans, who handles client services for the council on the bank’s behalf, the 2026 recipients of its new MVP Award, the NABC announced Oct. 6. The award was presented this summer during an NABC Recycled Rides presentation in Memphis, Tenn.

The MVP Award recognizes the NABC partner and team members who support the council’s vision through their daily business partnership and activities. Beans was selected for her continuing support and service in helping the NABC manage its financial accounts.