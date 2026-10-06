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TechForce Opens Public Voting for 2026 Techs Rock Awards

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TechForce Foundation opened public voting Sept. 29 for its 2026 Techs Rock Awards, asking the public to choose two grand prize winners — one student and one working technician — from 12 national finalists who will be honored at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas. Online voting runs through Oct. 12.

TechForce Foundation logoA panel of eight industry judges narrowed nearly 800 nominations from 46 states to the finalists, who span six technician career categories. TechForce has said the economy needs more than 240,000 new technicians each year while schools graduate about 102,000.

“These twelve were put forward by the people who

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