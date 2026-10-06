SCRS Adds Skillveri Spray Simulator Rentals to Member Benefits

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) has launched a rental program that gives member collision repair facilities short-term access to the Skillveri Chroma, a mixed reality spray painting simulator, for training refinish technicians and evaluating job candidates without consuming paint or materials.

Pricing starts at $1,000 for a two-week rental and $1,750 for one month, with one-way shipping included. Rental periods run from a minimum of two weeks up to a full year. Members can add a remote half-day “training of trainers” session for $700.

“Training time and material costs can present barriers for small businesses, especially when actively