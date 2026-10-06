CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / SCRS Adds Skillveri Spray Simulator Rentals to Member Benefits

SCRS Adds Skillveri Spray Simulator Rentals to Member Benefits

By Leave a Comment

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) has launched a rental program that gives member collision repair facilities short-term access to the Skillveri Chroma, a mixed reality spray painting simulator, for training refinish technicians and evaluating job candidates without consuming paint or materials.

Pricing starts at $1,000 for a two-week rental and $1,750 for one month, with one-way shipping included. Rental periods run from a minimum of two weeks up to a full year. Members can add a remote half-day “training of trainers” session for $700.

“Training time and material costs can present barriers for small businesses, especially when actively

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey