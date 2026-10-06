CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / CAPA Adds Consumer Representation to Technical Committee

CAPA Adds Consumer Representation to Technical Committee

By Leave a Comment

The Certified Automotive Parts Association (CAPA) elected two members from the consumer interest category to its Technical Committee, the nonprofit crash parts standard-setting and certification organization announced Oct. 5.

Joining the committee are Chris Small of Warren Tech and Nick Wellik of Des Moines Area Community College, both of whom come from automotive service technology education.

The Technical Committee develops, maintains, reviews and refines the CAPA Quality Standards and CAPA’s American National Standards, the specifications aftermarket crash parts must meet to carry the CAPA seal.

“CAPA is happy to introduce these new members of our Technical Committee,” said Gerry Poirier,

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey