ALLDATA Launches AI-Assisted Diagnostic Intelligence Workflow for Technicians

ALLDATA, the AutoZone-owned provider of original equipment manufacturer (OEM) repair and diagnostic information, has launched Diagnostic Intelligence, a guided diagnostic workflow that combines OEM repair information, what the company calls real-world repair intelligence and artificial intelligence (AI)-assisted insights in a single tool.

Diagnostic Intelligence is available to technicians with an active ALLDATA Repair or ALLDATA Collision subscription, the company’s mechanical and collision repair information platforms. ALLDATA said the tool is designed for technicians of all skill levels.

The launch also follows through on a direction ALLDATA outlined when it marked its 40th anniversary in March and said it planned to