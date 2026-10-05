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Hunter Adds Bosch Remote Diagnostics Service to ADASLink Scan Tool

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Hunter Engineering has added Bosch Remote Diagnostics Service (RDS) to its ADASLink calibration and diagnostic scan tool, connecting technicians with Bosch diagnostic experts who can remotely perform scans, steering system resets and ADAS calibrations, the company said Sept. 30.

The integration puts on-demand access to OEM software, scan and calibration assistance, repair validation, fault code reviews and coding support inside a tool already used by collision repair facilities, glass replacement shops, independent repair shops and MSOs. Hunter said the service lets those shops handle more vehicles in-house, reduce outsourcing and avoid purchasing and maintaining multiple OEM scan tools and software

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