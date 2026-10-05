Comedian Robert Kelly to Headline AASP/NJ’s Oct. 21 Annual Meeting

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) will hold its annual meeting Oct. 21 at Gran Centurions in Clark, N.J., with comedian Robert Kelly headlining the evening.

AASP/NJ will also hold its annual board of directors elections and present the Stan Wilson/New Jersey Automotive Body Shop of the Year Award, the Mechanical Shop of the Year Award and the 2026 Russ Robson Scholarship Award. The scholarship, named for the past association president and vocational school teacher who encouraged young people to pursue collision repair careers,