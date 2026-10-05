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Collision Industry Foundation to Mark 25 Years at 16th Annual Fundraiser January 19

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The Collision Industry Foundation (CIF) will hold its 16th annual Cocktails for a Cause charity fundraiser Jan. 19, 2027, at the Agua Caliente Casino in Palm Springs, Calif., turning the event into a celebration of the foundation’s 25th anniversary.

Money raised at the event funds the emergency relief CIF provides to collision repair professionals and their families affected by natural disasters and other catastrophic events. The foundation relies entirely on donations, making the event a direct source of the money available to repairers and their families after the next hurricane, wildfire or flood.

The January fundraiser also closes out the

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