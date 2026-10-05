AkzoNobel to Sell Southeast Asia Decorative Paints Business to Nippon Paint for $1.35 Billion

Akzo Nobel N.V. (AMS: AKZA; OTCMKTS: AKZOY) has signed binding agreements to sell its Decorative Paints business in Southeast Asia, Papua New Guinea and Australia to Nippon Paint at an enterprise value of approximately $1.35 billion (€1.20 billion), the company announced Oct. 5. The deal concludes AkzoNobel’s review of its decorative paints portfolio in Asia.

The sale comes less than three months after AkzoNobel rebuffed multiple non-binding Nippon Paint proposals for its Decorative Paints business as a whole.

The agreements cover AkzoNobel’s decorative business in seven countries: Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore, Papua New Guinea and Australia. The price represents