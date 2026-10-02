Speedy Glass USA Joins SkillBridge Program to Train Transitioning Service Members as Auto Glass Technicians

Speedy Glass USA, the U.S. auto glass brand owned by Fix Network, has joined the Department of War SkillBridge program, offering active-duty service members four- or six-month on-the-job training as auto glass technicians during their final 180 days of military service.

The partnership opens a military recruiting channel for a trade in which windshield replacement increasingly involves the cameras, sensors and calibration tied to a vehicle’s advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), work that requires focused technical training and hands-on experience. Speedy Glass cited TechForce Foundation’s 2026 technician workforce report on growing demand for specialized technicians in auto glass and other