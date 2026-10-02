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Speedy Glass USA Joins SkillBridge Program to Train Transitioning Service Members as Auto Glass Technicians

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Speedy Glass USA, the U.S. auto glass brand owned by Fix Network, has joined the Department of War SkillBridge program, offering active-duty service members four- or six-month on-the-job training as auto glass technicians during their final 180 days of military service.

The partnership opens a military recruiting channel for a trade in which windshield replacement increasingly involves the cameras, sensors and calibration tied to a vehicle’s advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), work that requires focused technical training and hands-on experience. Speedy Glass cited TechForce Foundation’s 2026 technician workforce report on growing demand for specialized technicians in auto glass and other

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