Quality Collision Group Promotes Mario Sano to Lead Eastern Operations

Quality Collision Group (QCG) has promoted Mario Sano to executive vice president of operations – East, placing the brands in the McKinney, Texas-based consolidator’s nine-state Eastern Division under a single executive. QCG operates more than 100 OEM-certified collision repair facilities in 13 states.
The promotion follows QCG’s Sept. 21 appointment of Nino Sgro as executive vice president of operations – West, giving the company one operations executive over each half of its footprint. Both regional roles were filled after QCG named Paul Williams chief
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