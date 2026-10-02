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Norfolk CBP Seizes 1,818 Radiators from Three Shipments Imported Under Stolen Identities

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Second set of radiators are tied to identity theft.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Norfolk, Va., have seized three shipments of automotive radiators from China that were imported using stolen identities, completing the last of the seizures Sept. 22. The 1,818 radiators, which bore Reach and CarQuest brand names, were valued at $206,513.

The seizures, made Sept. 15, 18 and 22, are the second set of radiator shipments Norfolk officers have tied to identity theft since late August. Radiators are routinely replaced in front-end collision repairs, and the cases show aftermarket replacement parts entering the U.S. supply

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