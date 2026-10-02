Ford Job Aid Spells Out When ADAS Calibrations Are Required

Ford Motor Company has released a one-page job aid for Ford and Lincoln vehicles that identifies advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) components, their approximate locations and the repair events that require calibration, alignment or initialization. The chart is available for download from OEM1Stop.com.

The job aid ties several calibration routines to the removal and reinstallation of a component, not only its replacement, including cases where the same part goes back in the same position. That gives collision repair facilities manufacturer documentation for calibration operations on repairs where a sensor or its mounting point is disturbed but no part is