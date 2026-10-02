CrashBay Adds Sabrina Thring as Investor, Adviser

CrashBay said Sabrina Thring, former president of Driven Brands Collision Group, has invested her own capital in the company and joined it as a strategic adviser as it works to scale its programs for insurance carriers, fleets and collision repair facilities. The company did not disclose the size of the investment.

Thring is the second industry veteran this year to back CrashBay with both capital and counsel, following former Nationwide Insurance claims executive Alan Demers in February. Where Demers came from the carrier side of the claims process, Thring comes from the repair side.

Thring entered the