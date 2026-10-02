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Belron Acquires AGC’s Vehicle Glass Businesses in Poland and Czech Republic

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Belron, the vehicle glass repair and replacement group that owns Safelite, said Sept. 30 it has completed the acquisition of its franchise businesses in Poland and the Czech Republic from AGC Inc., the global glass and materials company. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Belron logoThe two businesses, which AGC operated as Belron franchisees, total 52 branches. The Polish operation trades under the Autoglass brand with 34 owned branches, and the Czech operation trades under the Carglass brand with 18 branches. Both already worked to Belron’s standards, including its 30-step “Belron Way of Fitting,” a proprietary methodology covering each repair, replacement and

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