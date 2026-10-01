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Washington State Fines USAA and Allstate a Combined $230,000 for Claim-Handling Violations

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New auto claims-handling rules take affect Oct. 18

Washington state Insurance Commissioner Patty Kuderer has fined USAA Casualty Insurance Co. $140,000 and Allstate Vehicle and Property Insurance Co. $90,000 for claim-handling violations, including USAA total loss settlements that left out sales tax or fees on 254 claims. The Office of the Insurance Commissioner (OIC) announced the penalties Sept. 30, less than three weeks before rewritten state claims-handling rules take effect Oct. 18.

The amended rules directly impact collision repair claims. Insurers in Washington will no longer be able to require claimants to accept a photo-only damage evaluation, must grant an

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