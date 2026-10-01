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Vehicle Thefts Fall 21% in First Half of 2026 as Every State Posts Decline

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Vehicle thefts in the United States fell 21% in the first half of 2026 compared with the same period in 2025, with all 50 states recording year-over-year decreases, according to a mid-year analysis released Sept. 30 by the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB).

NICB logoA total of 268,415 vehicles were reported stolen to law enforcement during the first six months of the year, a national theft rate of approximately 77.81 per 100,000 people.

“Vehicle thefts continue to decrease across the country, and it’s encouraging to see that every state experienced a decline,” said Tim Slater, chief operating officer of NICB. “While

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