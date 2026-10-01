Vehicle Thefts Fall 21% in First Half of 2026 as Every State Posts Decline

Vehicle thefts in the United States fell 21% in the first half of 2026 compared with the same period in 2025, with all 50 states recording year-over-year decreases, according to a mid-year analysis released Sept. 30 by the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB).

A total of 268,415 vehicles were reported stolen to law enforcement during the first six months of the year, a national theft rate of approximately 77.81 per 100,000 people.

“Vehicle thefts continue to decrease across the country, and it’s encouraging to see that every state experienced a decline,” said Tim Slater, chief operating officer of NICB. “While