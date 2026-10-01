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The Hartford Names Mo Tooker CEO as Christopher Swift Moves to Executive Chair

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The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE: HIG) board of directors has named President A. Morris “Mo” Tooker the insurer’s next CEO, succeeding Christopher Swift, who will become executive chair of the board. Both appointments take effect March 1, 2027. Tooker will join the board Oct. 1, 2026.

The Hartford President A. Morris “Mo” Tooker was named the insurer’s next CEO.

Swift, who has been CEO for nearly 13 years and chairman for more than 12, will lead the board, help guide and oversee corporate strategy and serve as an advisor to Tooker after the handoff. He intends to step down as

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