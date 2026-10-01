ASE Connects Opens Quarterly Service Snapshot Survey to Benchmark Shop Performance

ASE Connects, the workforce platform owned by the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE), said Sept. 30 it will collect benchmarking data from automotive, diesel and collision shops and dealerships Oct. 1-15 through its latest Quarterly Service Snapshot, an anonymous survey covering customer labor rates, revenue growth, appointment lead time and technician demand.

The quarterly snapshot adds service department performance measures to the technician pay and benefits data ASE Connects already gathers through its Industry Data Exchange.

Results are available only to ASE Connects members who complete the survey during the two-week window. Individual responses are kept confidential, and