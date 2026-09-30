VIVE Collision Expands in New Hampshire With Concord Acquisition

VIVE Collision has acquired Above All Collision Center in Concord, N.H., the Northeast multiple shop operator announced Sept. 30, adding a collision repair facility in the state capital. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Located at 45 Chenell Drive, the shop will operate as Above All Collision Center, Powered by VIVE. It offers collision repair and insurance claim assistance backed by a lifetime warranty.

“Every location we welcome into VIVE represents an opportunity to earn the trust of another community,” said Vartan Jerian Jr., CEO and founder of VIVE Collision. “In Concord, that means being there for people when an accident