Consumer Sentiment Falls 7% in Final September Reading as Tariff and Gas-Price Worries Climb

Final figure up from the preliminary results but remains nearly 13% below a year ago as higher borrowing costs weigh on vehicle buying conditions.

Consumer sentiment fell 7.0% in September in the final reading from the University of Michigan Surveys of Consumers, with the Index of Consumer Sentiment at 48.1, down from 51.7 in August and 12.7% below the 55.1 recorded in September 2025. The final figure was revised up from the preliminary September reading of 47.8 but still marks the lowest level in four months and the second consecutive monthly decline.

Consumer sentiment is considered a leading indicator of