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Auto Glass Safety Council Urges Congress to Strengthen Right-to-Repair Protections in H.R. 7389

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The Auto Glass Safety Council (AGSC) is calling on Congress to amend H.R. 7389, the Motor Vehicle Modernization Act of 2026, so that auto glass technicians are expressly guaranteed access to the vehicle manufacturer data, tools and calibration functions needed to restore advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) after a windshield replacement.

AGSC logoIn a September policy position, the council asked lawmakers to make two changes: expressly include glass repair, replacement, diagnostics and calibration access as “covered” motor vehicle repair services and prevent OEMs from using cybersecurity as a pretext to deny reasonable access to safety-critical functions.

Windshield replacement on an ADAS-equipped

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