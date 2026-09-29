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Newsom Signs California Motor Vehicle Glass Act, Setting ADAS Calibration and Glass Claim Rules

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California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Senate Bill 988, the California Motor Vehicle Glass Act, on Sept. 27. The law bans assignment of benefits on first-party glass claims, requires glass shops to disclose advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) calibration needs before work begins and bars insurers from misleading, threatening or coercing policyholders over their choice of shop.

Authored by Sen. Tim Grayson (D-Concord), the act adds Title 1.5C, Sections 1784.50 through 1784.58, to the California Civil Code. It carries no urgency clause, so it takes effect Jan. 1, 2027, the same date its assignment-of-benefits ban begins voiding contracts. California becomes the

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