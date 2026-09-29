Mobility Global Forecasts U.S. Light-Vehicle Sales to Stay Below Pre-Pandemic Levels Through 2030

Affordability cited as the main constraint as full hybrids are projected to approach one-third of North American assembly by 2030.
U.S. light-vehicle sales are expected to reach 16.1 million units in 2026 and only 16.4 million by 2030, remaining well below the roughly 17 million units a year the market sold before the pandemic, according to the latest forecast from Mobility Global Inc.
Mobility Global (NYSE: MBGL) analysts said at a recent media briefing that affordability is the single biggest challenge facing consumers and the main reason the firm does not expect sales to return to pre-pandemic volumes. Automakers are
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